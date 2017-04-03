ICC: violence in DRC could be war crimes
According to Fatou Bensouda [official profile], the prosecutor, there have been reports of violent clashes between local militia and Congolese forces, particularly in the Kasai provinces. The reports detail large numbers of killings of both civilians and non-civilians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jurist.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|6
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC