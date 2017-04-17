Hospital recruits refugees to combat doctor shortage
A hospital trust struggling to recruit British doctors has turned to refugees from Iraq and Syria to help combat staff shortages. Now a pioneering scheme is paying for 11 refugee doctors to take the medical and language exams they need to pass in order to apply for jobs in the NHS.
