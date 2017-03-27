GST will be implemented from July 1: Meghwal0 min ago

Kolkata, Apr 2 Union Minister of State for Finance Arjum Ram Meghwal today expressed confidence that the historic tax reform Goods and Services Tax will roll out from July 1. "In the last meeting four rules had been approved and the next meeting is in Srinagar," he said on the sidelines of ICC organised on investment opportunities in African country Democratic Republic of Congo. Adding further, he said, government will resolve the problems of the trade and if GST begins from July 1, there will be no loss to trade and industry.

