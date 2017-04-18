Former Lord Resistance Army fighters ...

Former Lord Resistance Army fighters surrender

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

The ex LRA fighters surrendered to the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Congo and were flown to Entebbe airport on Friday. PIC:The Ex LRA fighters Bosco Kilama and Simon Peter Ochora being welcomed by the Amnesty Commision spokesperson Moses Draku at the commission headquarters on Friday April 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,747 • Total comments across all topics: 280,512,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC