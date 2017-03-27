Edinburgh charity boss on his mission...

Edinburgh charity boss on his mission to help African city devastated by Mount Nyiragongo

Mount Nyiragongo sent a half-mile wide torrent of lava spewing towards the teeming city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It was one of the most damaging natural disasters in African history and presented Edinburgh-based charity Mercy Corps with the biggest challenge they have faced.

Chicago, IL

