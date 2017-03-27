Edinburgh charity boss on his mission to help African city devastated by Mount Nyiragongo
Mount Nyiragongo sent a half-mile wide torrent of lava spewing towards the teeming city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It was one of the most damaging natural disasters in African history and presented Edinburgh-based charity Mercy Corps with the biggest challenge they have faced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|6
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC