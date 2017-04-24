Drug-resistant malaria cures by plant therapy: study9 min ago
New York, Apr 27 In a first, a malaria therapy made only from the dried leaves of an Asian plant has successfully cured 18 critically ill patients who did not respond to standard treatments, scientists say. The attending physician in clinic in the Democratic Republic of Congo prescribed the malaria therapy made from the dried leaves of the Artemisia annua plant, also known as sweet wormwood, when standard medications failed to help 18 critically ill malaria patients.
