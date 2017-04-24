DR Congo: UN seeks $64 million to tackle humanitarian crisis in Kasai region

Returned persons from Kasala village, Kasai Province, awaiting food distribution by the NGO COPROMOR and Christian Aid. Photo: Joseph Mankamba/OCHA-DRC 26 April 2017 – The United Nations has appealed for $64.5 million to respond to the urgent needs of 731,000 people over the next six months in the Kasai region, the latest “humanitarian hotspot” in the Democratic Republic of the Congo .

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.