Developing markets could lift UnionPay

UnionPay, China's state-run card network with a near monopoly over the country's payment card ecosystem, is eyeing developing markets as it looks to expand and grow outside of the Chinese market, according to reports from the Financial Times . "Ground-zero" for that push is Myanmar, but the firm is also building up a robust presence in Indonesia, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

