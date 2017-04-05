Congo's leader promises election but ...

Congo's leader promises election but doesn't say when

Yesterday

KINSHASA, Congo - Congo's president said Wednesday he would appoint a prime minister within 48 hours amid a political impasse, and he promised that long-delayed presidential elections would take place without saying when. President Joseph Kabila's comments to parliament were his first since his party reached a deal with the opposition on Jan. 1 to hold elections without him by the end of this year.

Chicago, IL

