Congo's Ethnic Violence Displaces More Than 1M People

Congolese government army soldiers carry weapons and mortar equipment on the road to the border town of Bunagana, after their unit returned from the frontline of fighting against rebel forces, in Kinyamahura, Congo. The United Nations has issued a flash appeal of $64.5 million to provide emergency assistance over the next six months to hundreds of thousands of people uprooted by ethnic violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo's southern Kasai, Lomami and Sankuru provinces.

