Congo police arrest dozens after protest ban26 min ago

Congo police arrest dozens after protest ban

Tuesday Apr 11

Police have detained dozens of people accused of violating a ban on protests against DR Congo President Joseph Kabila, police have said. "Police have arrested and detained 34 people in Kinshasa," after Monday's protests, said national police spokesman Pierre-Rombaut Mwanamputu.

