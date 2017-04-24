Congo near to buying power from Eskom

Congo near to buying power from Eskom

The Democratic Republic of Congo signed a provisional agreement to import power from South Africa that could boost copper production this year by as much as 20 percent, according to the country's chamber of mines. Congolese state-owned power company SNEL proposed importing 200 megawatts from South African utility Eskom Holdings SOC at meetings in Johannesburg on April 20 and April 21, said Ben Munanga, chairman of the energy commission at the chamber.

