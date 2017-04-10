Congo looks to SA to supply its elect...

Congo looks to SA to supply its electricity shortfall

Democratic Republic of Congo hopes to import electricity from South Africa, an expensive measure aimed at reducing a gaping power deficit that has dented mining output in the continent's top copper producer, the chamber of commerce said on Wednesday. Congo is plagued by massive energy shortfalls and scarce rainfall could cause a near 50 percent drop in output in the country's main hydroelectric plants during the May-September dry season.

Chicago, IL

