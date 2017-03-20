Congo-Kinshasa: UN and Regional Partners Express Concern About Kasai Unrest

The United Nations and regional partner organizations today expressed deep concern about the situation in the central Kasa region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo where at least two United Nations experts disappeared two weeks ago and dozens of police officers were reportedly found dead. The UN, the African Union , the European Union and the International Organization of La Francophonie today released a joint statement warning that the level of violence and reported human rights violations necessitate "an urgent response from the country's political leaders."

