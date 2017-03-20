Congo-Kinshasa: UN and Regional Partn...

Congo-Kinshasa: UN and Regional Partners Express Concern About Kasai Unrest

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The United Nations and regional partner organizations today expressed deep concern about the situation in the central Kasa region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo where at least two United Nations experts disappeared two weeks ago and dozens of police officers were reportedly found dead. The UN, the African Union , the European Union and the International Organization of La Francophonie today released a joint statement warning that the level of violence and reported human rights violations necessitate "an urgent response from the country's political leaders."

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,869 • Total comments across all topics: 279,974,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC