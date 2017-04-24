Congo-Kinshasa: Rwanda, DRC Sign Join...

Congo-Kinshasa: Rwanda, DRC Sign Joint Oil Search Deal

Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo have signed a five-year joint exploration agreement for oil under Lake Kivu. The agreement was signed mid April by Rwanda's Minister for Natural Resources Vincent Biruta and DRC Minister for Hydrocarbons Aime Ngoi-Mukena.

