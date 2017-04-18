Congo-Kinshasa: New Divisions Threate...

Congo-Kinshasa: New Divisions Threaten Stability in DR Congo

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Two political accords and three prime ministers later, and four months after Congolese President Joseph Kabila was due to leave office at the end of his second mandate, credible elections and political stability in the Democratic Republic of Congo appear more elusive than ever. The 31 December political accord, brokered in good faith by the Catholic Confrence Episcopale Nationale du Congo , remains the only viable blueprint for political stability in the DRC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,244 • Total comments across all topics: 280,440,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC