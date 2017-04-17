Congo government returns tribal leade...

Congo government returns tribal leader's body to sooth Kasai tensions

Reuters

Congo's government on Saturday said it had returned the body of a tribal leader whose death last year triggered a conflict in Kasai Central province that has killed more than 400 people. The return of the body of Kamuina Nsapu - the leader of a tribal militia by the same name - has been one of its key demands during a brutal conflict that started last July and worsened when Congolese forces killed Nsapu the following month.

Chicago, IL

