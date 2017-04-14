Congo Fighting Displaces More Than One Million People, UN Says 16 minutes ago

Congo Fighting Displaces More Than On...

More than one million people have been displaced by fighting in central Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. People have fled due to fighting between the Congolese army and militias as well as fear of reprisals by both sides against the population, the agency said in a report published on its website Friday.

