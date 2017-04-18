Congo: A dictator's dilemma

Why has President Joseph Kabila chosen to cling to power beyond his constitutional term limit - which expired in December of 2016? Why has the man who organised Democratic Republic of Congo 's only two multiparty elections since independence chosen to sow chaos and instability just when the country needs peace and stability the most? Why did he not proudly allow Congo's first ever peaceful transfer of power to take place, which could have been his greatest legacy? These are perhaps the single most important questions analysts, as well as journalists, pro-democracy activists, development workers and a great number of other people in and outside Congo, have been thinking about for some time - and rightly so.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.