.com | Political tension brings DRC capital to standstill
Democratic Republic of Congo's normally teeming capital Kinshasa came to a standstill on Monday as people stayed home in fear of violence after the government banned a planned protest against President Joseph Kabila. Shops were shuttered and streets empty in the city of 10 million people at midday, with security forces posted at key intersections.
