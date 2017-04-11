.com | Political tension brings DRC capital to standstill

.com | Political tension brings DRC c...

Political tension brings DRC capital to standstill

Democratic Republic of Congo's normally teeming capital Kinshasa came to a standstill on Monday as people stayed home in fear of violence after the government banned a planned protest against President Joseph Kabila. Shops were shuttered and streets empty in the city of 10 million people at midday, with security forces posted at key intersections.

