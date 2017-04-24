.com | DRC violence forces thousands to flee to Angola - UNHCR

.com | DRC violence forces thousands ...

SA has told the ICC that it had no obligation to arrest Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir in 2015, and the party of Gambia's new president has won the majority of seats in a crucial parliamentary vote. Cape Town The United Nation's refugee agency has reportedly said that about 1 000 Congolese have fled to neighbouring Angola to seek refuge, amid an upsurge of violence between rebels and the government forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

