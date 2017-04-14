.com | DRC appeal court doubles jail term for ex-minister

.com | DRC appeal court doubles jail ...

A Congolese appeal court has more than doubled the jail term of a onetime government minister now in opposition, his lawyer said on Thursday. Jean Claude Muyambo "was sentenced on appeal to five years in prison" for "the illegal sale of a building, illicit possession of documents and a payment of $10 000," his lawyer Beaupaul Mupemba told AFP.

