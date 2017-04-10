.com | 100 days: UN chief pushes change in Trump-era turmoil

.com | 100 days: UN chief pushes chan...

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres marks his first 100 days in office on Monday, facing a long list of worsening conflicts worldwide and still many unanswered questions about where US foreign policy is headed. The former prime minister of Portugal and head of the UN refugee agency took office on January 1 with a promise to change the United Nations to make it more effective in confronting world crises.

