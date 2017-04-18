China's fight with Visa and MasterCard goes global

For Myanmar's first generation of bank customers, there is little difference between a Visa card and one from China's state-controlled card-payment monopoly, UnionPay. With only 2 per cent of the Southeast Asian nation's 53m people carrying plastic in their wallets, UnionPay's rapid push into the frontier market will make its red, blue and green logo one of the first that Burmese youth see when opening an account or applying for a credit card at a local bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Times.