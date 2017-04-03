Botswana: Assistant Minister Kwerepe ...

Botswana: Assistant Minister Kwerepe Follows Up On Fish Export Ban

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Assistant Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Mr Thato Kwerepe has assured the fishing community that he would follow up the issue of the banning of dried fish export with relevant authorities. "I am not aware of the decision to ban dried fish export, but only heard of it in the media," Mr Kwerepe said in an interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,034 • Total comments across all topics: 280,044,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC