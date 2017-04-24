Belgian bishops ask forgiveness for r...

Belgian bishops ask forgiveness for removal of children from African mothers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Catholic World News

The bishops of Belgium have asked forgiveness for the role of Catholic institutions in the removal of biracial children from African mothers during Belgian rule of what is now the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Conceived out of wedlock, children of Belgian settlers and African mothers were often "snatched from their mothers and placed in orphanages or children's homes, often run by Belgian nuns and priests, away from their families, from their brothers and sisters, and from their African roots," the bishops stated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,398 • Total comments across all topics: 280,620,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC