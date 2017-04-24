Belgian bishops ask forgiveness for removal of children from African mothers

The bishops of Belgium have asked forgiveness for the role of Catholic institutions in the removal of biracial children from African mothers during Belgian rule of what is now the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Conceived out of wedlock, children of Belgian settlers and African mothers were often "snatched from their mothers and placed in orphanages or children's homes, often run by Belgian nuns and priests, away from their families, from their brothers and sisters, and from their African roots," the bishops stated.

