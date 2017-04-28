At least 29 civilians killed in clash...

At least 29 civilians killed in clashes between militiamen in eastern DR Congo

At least 29 civilians were killed on Wednesday evening during clashes between armed Nyatura and National Council for Renewal and Democracy fighters in Masisi territory, Province of North Kivu, in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to police sources on Friday. The fighters of CNRD, a dissident branch of the Rwandan Hutu rebels of the FDLR, allegedly attacked Nyatura Local militia, thus provoking a fight that resulted in civilians killed by bullets.

Chicago, IL

