Apple promises to stop mineral mining - but doesn't yet know how to pull it off
Just in time for Earth Day, Apple pledged to "stop mining the earth altogether" for rare minerals, metals, and materials used to create its products. But the iPhone manufacturer admits that it hasn't quite figured out how to wean itself off mining.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|6
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC