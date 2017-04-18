Apple promises to stop mineral mining...

Apple promises to stop mineral mining - but doesn't yet know how to pull it off

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: ThinkProgress

Just in time for Earth Day, Apple pledged to "stop mining the earth altogether" for rare minerals, metals, and materials used to create its products. But the iPhone manufacturer admits that it hasn't quite figured out how to wean itself off mining.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,137 • Total comments across all topics: 280,458,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC