Africa: New Platform for Power Generation in Africa

Three international development agencies have come together to mobilise more than $1 billion for power generation across Africa, including the 147MW Ruzizi III project that will supply electricity to Burundi, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. The Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development , its industrial and infrastructure development arm Industrial Promotion Services and CDC Group, the UK development finance arm, launched the joint power initiative with a promise to boost power generation, accelerate economic growth and benefit millions of people in sub-Saharan Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.