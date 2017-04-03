2,070 Refugees Arrived in U.S. in Mar...

2,070 Refugees Arrived in U.S. in March, 54% Drop From February's 4,579

The number of refugees admitted to the United States dropped in March to its lowest monthly tally of the current fiscal year, even as the implementation of President Trump's latest immigration executive order continues to be held up by federal courts. In a continuing declining trend, 2,070 refugees arrived during March, a 54.79 percent drop from the 4,579 recorded in February, according to State Department Refugee Processing Center data.

