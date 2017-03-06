Vaccination of health care workers to control Ebola virus disease
Methods : We studied the dynamics of HCW infections during the 1995 Kikwit outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and during the 2013-16 West Africa outbreak. We generated a mathematical model that includes different rates of transmission for community and HCW, and the effect of control measures and behavioural change during the outbreak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crofs Blogs.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref...
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|6
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC