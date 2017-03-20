US envoy warns of deep review of UN p...

US envoy warns of deep review of UN peacekeeping

18 hrs ago

The United States warned on Wednesday that it would use its presidency of the UN Security Council to review the performance of peacekeeping missions worldwide. US ambassador Nikki Haley said the US share of the US$7.9 billion UN peacekeeping budget would have to fall from 29 to at most 25 per cent.

Chicago, IL

