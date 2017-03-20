UN to scale back DR Congo peacekeepin...

UN to scale back DR Congo peacekeeping force

Read more: New Vision

The central African giant is under pressure to hold key elections this year, despite ongoing fighting between armed factions, political chaos and widespread corruption. The UN force of 19,815 uniformed personnel in DR Congo will be reduced to 18,316, according to a draft council resolution seen by AFP.

Chicago, IL

