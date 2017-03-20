UN: human rights investigators killed in DRC
Michael Sharp and Zaida Catalan [statement] were members of the Group of Experts on the DRC and had been missing since March 12. Sharp and Catalan had been studying the causes of conflict and insecurity in the DRC in order to help bring peace to the country and its people. Guterres urged the Congolese government to search for those who were responsible: It is our hope that the cause of their deaths will be determined following a more thorough examination.
