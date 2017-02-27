Uganda: Fear Hangs Over Busy Uganda-DR Congo Border

Trucks move slowly and one at a time across a rickety metal bridge above the swirling, muddy Lhubiriha River and into the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo where, traders say, profits can be found but fear lurks. "We have no worries here, but our concern is the security over there," says Henry Bwambale, a 34-year-old business leader in Mpondwe, gesturing to the west.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.