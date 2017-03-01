Uganda: 4,000 Congo Refugees Arrive at Rwamwanja Camp
Due to insecurity in the Democratic Republic of Congo, authorities in Kamwenge District, have continued to register more refugees settling at Rwamwanja camp. When contacted, the district chairman, Mr Aggrey Natuhamya, said: "4,000 refugees are expected to be brought to the camp this year for settlement."
