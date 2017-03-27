U.S. Wants Quarter Cut to U.N. Congo ...

U.S. Wants Quarter Cut to U.N. Congo Troop Cap, Others Warn Wrong Time

The United States wants to cut by a quarter the troop cap for the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Democratic Republic of Congo, said diplomats, despite warnings by France and others against drastic changes to the world body's largest and most expensive operation. The mandate for the $1.2 billion mission in the central African state, known as MONUSCO, expires on Friday.

