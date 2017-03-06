[Ticker] EU agrees to set up military...

[Ticker] EU agrees to set up military training HQ

EU states Monday agreed to set up an HQ for military training missions in what some see as the nucleus of a future European army. The HQ, to be called a Military Planning and Conduct Capability facility, will have about 30 staff and will start work next month and will take charge of three existing EU training missions - in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in Mali, and in Somalia.

Chicago, IL

