Three arrested over Kaweesi murder

Police have arrested three suspects in the murder of Police Spokesman Andrew Felix Kaweesi who was gunned down with his bodyguard and driver last week. The Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, told mourners during the burial of the remains of Kaweesi yesterday that one suspect had been intercepted trying to cross the border into the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Chicago, IL

