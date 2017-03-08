The revised US refugee ban, health, and security
President Trump issued a revised travel and refugee ban on March 6, 2017, in the wake of judicial orders preventing implementation of his previous ban. The new order discontinues the bar on entry into the USA for permanent residents, reduces from seven to six the number of predominantly Muslim countries whose nationals are suspended from entry for at least 90 days, ends the indefinite bar on entry of Syrian refugees, and eliminates a preference for religious minorities in refugee resettlement.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref...
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|6
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
