The revised US refugee ban, health, and security

President Trump issued a revised travel and refugee ban on March 6, 2017, in the wake of judicial orders preventing implementation of his previous ban. The new order discontinues the bar on entry into the USA for permanent residents, reduces from seven to six the number of predominantly Muslim countries whose nationals are suspended from entry for at least 90 days, ends the indefinite bar on entry of Syrian refugees, and eliminates a preference for religious minorities in refugee resettlement.

