Sweden mourns death of UN expert in DRC
A Swedish aid worker who was abducted in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been found dead, the Foreign Ministry and the United Nations confirmed on Wednesday. The experts and four Congolese nationals accompanying them were kidnapped two weeks ago in the conflict-ridden province of Kasai-Central, where they had gone to investigate reported human rights abuses.
