Smuggled LaFerrari intercepted at SA border

Johannesburg - Sars customs officials intercepted a LaFerrari, with an estimated value of over R13.8 million, which was being smuggled back into South Africa, the revenue service said on Wednesday. Spokesperson Sandile Memela said the very rare 708kW V12 petrol-electric hybrid supercar had originally been stored at a bonded warehouse in South Africa, since 2014.

