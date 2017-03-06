Sacoil buys majority stake in Afric Oil

Sacoil, the South African based independent African oil and gas company, said on Monday that it had acquired a 71 percent interest in Afric Oil Group, one of the largest independent fuel distributors in South Africa. Following completion, Sacoil's portfolio will consist of operated production activities in Egypt, exploration in Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi and Botswana, a crude trading allocation with Nigerian National Petroleum Company and fuel distribution operations in Southern Africa.

Chicago, IL

