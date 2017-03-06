Sacoil buys majority stake in Afric Oil
Sacoil, the South African based independent African oil and gas company, said on Monday that it had acquired a 71 percent interest in Afric Oil Group, one of the largest independent fuel distributors in South Africa. Following completion, Sacoil's portfolio will consist of operated production activities in Egypt, exploration in Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi and Botswana, a crude trading allocation with Nigerian National Petroleum Company and fuel distribution operations in Southern Africa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref...
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|6
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC