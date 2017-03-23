Polio vaccine campaign targets 100 mln African children to stop Nigeria outbreak spreading
Health workers are preparing to vaccinate more than 116 million children against polio across West and Central Africa in a drive to contain an outbreak of the disease in conflict-hit northeast Nigeria. Vaccination teams are aiming to reach every child under five in 13 countries from Mauritania to the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative said on Friday.
