Paulus Moses Headlines April 1 Boxing Card in Namibia

Former lightweight world champion Paulus Moses will return to the squared circle on April 1 in Windhoek, Namibia on an event called "Defending Namibia's Pride". The boxing card, which serves as part of the traditional Independence celebrations in Namibia, is promoted by Nestor Tobias's MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy.

Chicago, IL

