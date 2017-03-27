Ortac Resources increases stake in Casa Mining to 23pc

Exploration and mine development company Ortac Resources updated on its investment in Casa Mining, a private company registered in Mauritius that holds prospective gold mining and exploration licences in the Democratic Republic of Congo, on Friday. The AIM-traded firm confirmed it had increased its shareholding in CASA by acquiring a further 100,000 shares through a private placement at a price of $0.50 per share, and had been issued with a further 30,556 down round adjustment shares.

