Ortac Resources increases stake in Ca...

Ortac Resources increases stake in Casa Mining to 23pc

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Live Charts

Exploration and mine development company Ortac Resources updated on its investment in Casa Mining, a private company registered in Mauritius that holds prospective gold mining and exploration licences in the Democratic Republic of Congo, on Friday. The AIM-traded firm confirmed it had increased its shareholding in CASA by acquiring a further 100,000 shares through a private placement at a price of $0.50 per share, and had been issued with a further 30,556 down round adjustment shares.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,476 • Total comments across all topics: 280,001,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC