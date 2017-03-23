On International Day, UN chief Guterres calls on all to stand in solidarity with detained staff

The International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members marks the anniversary of the abduction of UN staff member Alec Collett. UN Photo/Milton Grant 25 March 2017 – On the International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff , United Nations Secretary-General AntA3nio Guterres highlighted the challenges that UN staff face and urged everyone to ensure that they have the safety they need to help those most in need around the globe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.