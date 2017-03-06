New EU military HQ to take charge of ...

New EU military HQ to take charge of Africa missions

EU states agreed to set up a new HQ for military training missions on Monday in what some see as the nucleus of a future European army. The HQ, to be called a Military Planning and Conduct Capability facility, will be housed in an EU building on Avenue Cortenbergh in Brussels which already hosts EU military experts, the EU Military Staff.

