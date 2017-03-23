Nando's franchisee has reason to crow

Nando's, Chicken Inn and Steers tills are chiming for Zimbabwe-listed Simbisa brands, which has counters in the country as well as markets such as Zambia, Mauritius and the Democratic Republic of Congo despite worsening economic conditions in the region. Innscor Africa unbundled Simbisa and listed it separately in 2015 and it seems to be raking in the profits, with basic earnings per share for the interim period to December 2016 strengthening 2 percent to 0.86c after operating profits rose 3 percent to $10.4 million .

