Mother Says Slain American UN Investi...

Mother Says Slain American UN Investigator Was 'Not Afraid to Die'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Voice of America

Michael Sharp, an American investigator for the United Nations, found murdered this week in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, is shown in this photo taken in Goma, Congo, February 7, 2017. American Michael Sharp told his mother two years ago he was committed to helping the Congolese people in his role as a U.N. investigator and was "not afraid to die," she recalled Thursday after he was murdered this week along with a colleague in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,869 • Total comments across all topics: 279,974,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC