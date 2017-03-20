Mother Says Slain American UN Investigator Was 'Not Afraid to Die'

Michael Sharp, an American investigator for the United Nations, found murdered this week in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, is shown in this photo taken in Goma, Congo, February 7, 2017. American Michael Sharp told his mother two years ago he was committed to helping the Congolese people in his role as a U.N. investigator and was "not afraid to die," she recalled Thursday after he was murdered this week along with a colleague in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

